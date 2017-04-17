17 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - Police Foil Illegal Trespassing At Angola/Namibia Border

Ondjiva — Eighteen offenders who tried to cross the border between Angola and Namibia were arrested in the last seven days in the southern Cunene province by the staff of the Border Police, said Saturday in Ondjiva, the spokesman of the National Police Command in the region, intendant Nicolau Tuvecalela.

According to him, the record of these transgressors results from five border violations prevented by the staff of the corporation.

The border transgressions occurred on the border sections of landmarks, 5, 19 and 22, at the common border perimeter between Namibia and Angola, he said.

The spokesman also said that after registration and operational interrogation the trespassers were released.

Cunene shares 460 kilometers, of which 340 are terrestrial and 120 are fluvial, bordering the Republic of Namibia.

