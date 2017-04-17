17 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Highlanders Edge FC Platinum

A perfect 37th Independence celebration is on the cards for most football lovers after traditional heavyweights Highlanders and Dynamos booked their places in tomorrow's final.

Highlanders needed a penalty shoot-out against FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium to progress to the final after the match ended 0-0 after regulation time. Dynamos beat CAPS United 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

Highlanders scored four out of their five penalties, with the visitors scoring their opening three spot kicks.

Highlanders' Ralph Matema, Prince Dube, Peter Muduhwa and Allen Gahadzikwa all converted from the spot while Simon Munawa completely missed the target.

FC Platinum's trio of William Stima, Elvis Moyo and Agrippa Murimba converted the three spot kicks, before Highlanders' goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda dived to his right to deny Raphael Mu- duviwa.

Gahadzikwa then scored Highlanders' fifth spot kick, putting pressure on FC Platinum's Nqobizitha Masuku, who blazed his effort over the bar.

While Bosso celebrated the victory, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza, his technical team and players expressed their displeasure at referee Nkosana Nduna for denying them what appeared to be a genuine penalty on the stroke of full-time.

Centre-back Tendai Ndlovu handled the ball after being turned inside out by Masuku inside the box.

"I don't have much to say because when you play well and fail to get a penalty like that given, it really takes us back in terms of football development. In a tight game like this, one chance like that penalty can make a difference. Such incidents make it even difficult for me as a coach to motivate the players after giving their best," said Mapeza.

FC Platinum had superior ball possession with their midfielders completely dominating while Bosso sat back waiting for a counter attack.

Highlanders' goalkeeper Sibanda had to summon all his reflexes to tip a Gerald Takwara header onto the crossbar before his defenders cleared the ball to safety. Bosso's only chance of the day fell to striker Rodrick Mutuma in the 39th minute when he reacted swiftly to a rebound off a Munawa shot only for him to poke the ball over the bar, with fans already up on their feet celebrat- ing.

However, the miss of the day was produced by FC Platinum's Takwara in the 70th minute when he coolly brought down the ball in the box, came face-to-face with Sibanda and blazed the ball over the bar.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was elated with the result and defended his team's unimpressive perfor- mance.

"It was a very good game; we had a good chance in the first half and they had theirs in the second half, which we failed to score. FC Platinum were applying too much pressure so we had to allow them to come at us and get them on counter," said Akbay.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Benson Phiri, Honest Moyo, Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu, Tendai Ngulube, Allen Gahadzikwa, Brian Banda, Simon Munawa, Rodrick Mutuma (Ralph Matema, 85th minute), Prince Dube

FC Platinum: Francis Tizayi, Raphael Muduviwa, Elvis Moyo, William Stima, Gift Bello, Simon Shoko, Gerald Takwara, Bret Amidu (Nqobizitha Masuku, 78th minute), Talent Chawapiwa, Ishmael Wadi (Marshal Mudewe, 78th minute), Agrippa Murimba

Ricky Zililo in BULAWAYO Highlanders ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 0 FC Platinum ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 0

(Highlanders won 4-3 after

penalty shootout)

