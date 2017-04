A factory fire which broke out early on Monday was extinguished by mid-morning, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

In a statement, it said the blaze, in Platinum Crescent, Marconi Beam, was reported around 05:43.

The Barksole factory was alight.

The City said six firefighting vehicles and 24 firefighters managed to extinguish the flames around 08:00.

It said the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Source: News24