17 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Raped On Way to Easter Sunday Church Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Butterworth resident was accosted and raped as she was walking to church with her boyfriend late on Easter Sunday, police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the incident happened around 23:00 in Mgomanzi Village.

"While they were still on the way to church, they came across two men. The two men demanded their cellphones."

Manatha said the boyfriend fled, leaving his 23-year-old girlfriend behind.

"The two suspects allegedly raped the woman. They could not get the cellphone from her."

No arrests were made.

"We advise women to avoid late hours when attending to any occasion, as they become soft targets for criminals," Manatha said.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Butterworth police on 047 401 1100 or CrimeStop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

South Africa

Former Eskom Chief's 'Golden Handshake' Must be Probed - Opposition Party

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must investigate reports that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's received a R30m golden… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.