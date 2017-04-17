South Africa: Returning Easter Holidaymakers Warned to Respect Rules of Road

Motorists have been urged to exercise patience and to respect the rules of the road, as scores of holidaymakers return to cities, as the Easter holiday draws to an end.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), in a statement on Monday, said law enforcement operations would remain in place until schools reopened.

"With close to 20 000 fines issued for various traffic offences, RTMC would like to reiterate it's message to motorists to exercise patience and respect the rules of the road," spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

Reports showed that more than 800 drivers had been arrested during the Easter holiday for various offences like drunken driving, speeding, and reckless and negligent driving.

"About 500 public transport vehicles were impounded for operating without operating licences or operating on wrong routes," Zwane added.

"A total of 4 605 drivers were caught for speeding, 430 for overloading of goods and 1 907 for driving without driver's licences and public driver's permits."

He said the unroadworthiness of vehicles was a key factor in road safety.

"A total of 1 000 fines were issued for vehicles with smooth tyres and 845 for faulty lamps."

Source: News24