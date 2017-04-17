17 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Returning Easter Holidaymakers Warned to Respect Rules of Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

Motorists have been urged to exercise patience and to respect the rules of the road, as scores of holidaymakers return to cities, as the Easter holiday draws to an end.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), in a statement on Monday, said law enforcement operations would remain in place until schools reopened.

"With close to 20 000 fines issued for various traffic offences, RTMC would like to reiterate it's message to motorists to exercise patience and respect the rules of the road," spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

Reports showed that more than 800 drivers had been arrested during the Easter holiday for various offences like drunken driving, speeding, and reckless and negligent driving.

"About 500 public transport vehicles were impounded for operating without operating licences or operating on wrong routes," Zwane added.

"A total of 4 605 drivers were caught for speeding, 430 for overloading of goods and 1 907 for driving without driver's licences and public driver's permits."

He said the unroadworthiness of vehicles was a key factor in road safety.

"A total of 1 000 fines were issued for vehicles with smooth tyres and 845 for faulty lamps."

Source: News24

South Africa

Former Eskom Chief's 'Golden Handshake' Must be Probed - Opposition Party

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must investigate reports that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's received a R30m golden… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.