Nigeria: Akwa Ibom LG Scribe Assassinated

Tragedy struck in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday morning, as gunmen killed the council Secretary, Mr. Ime Atakpa.

This is happening almost a week after the proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic in the area, Dr. Idongesit Umoh, was kidnapped by gunmen on his way to Church.

A source, who craved anonymity, said he was killed at Ikot Udo Obobo after being trailed to his farm by six gunmen suspected to be assassins.

'We are under siege'

He explained that Ukanafun had been under siege by criminal elements in the past six months, which has led to frequent killings and maiming of members of the public.

According to the source, "in the past six months, more than 10 persons have been killed as criminal elements lay siege to the area.

"By the last count, five persons have been killed in Okoyo village, while four were killed in Nkek. The killing of the council Secretary occurred just few poles to the Divisional Police Post in the area."

The deceased, who was appointed as the Secretary, Transition Committee of the Local Government mid-last year by Governor Udom Emmanuel, was described as a dependable ally.

Governor Emmanuel and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, have visited the area to console with the deceased's family.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the incident, saying efforts were being made to bring the culprits to book.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Chukwu Okechukwu, "we are aware of the incident. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, along with the State Governor, Mr Emmanuel have visited the area.

"We are doing something about it as efforts are being made by the police to bring the perpetrators to justice."