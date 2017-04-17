17 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Akwa Ibom LG Scribe Assassinated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dennis Udoma

Tragedy struck in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday morning, as gunmen killed the council Secretary, Mr. Ime Atakpa.

This is happening almost a week after the proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic in the area, Dr. Idongesit Umoh, was kidnapped by gunmen on his way to Church.

A source, who craved anonymity, said he was killed at Ikot Udo Obobo after being trailed to his farm by six gunmen suspected to be assassins.

'We are under siege'

He explained that Ukanafun had been under siege by criminal elements in the past six months, which has led to frequent killings and maiming of members of the public.

According to the source, "in the past six months, more than 10 persons have been killed as criminal elements lay siege to the area.

"By the last count, five persons have been killed in Okoyo village, while four were killed in Nkek. The killing of the council Secretary occurred just few poles to the Divisional Police Post in the area."

The deceased, who was appointed as the Secretary, Transition Committee of the Local Government mid-last year by Governor Udom Emmanuel, was described as a dependable ally.

Governor Emmanuel and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, have visited the area to console with the deceased's family.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the incident, saying efforts were being made to bring the culprits to book.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Chukwu Okechukwu, "we are aware of the incident. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, along with the State Governor, Mr Emmanuel have visited the area.

"We are doing something about it as efforts are being made by the police to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Nigeria

Standards Authority Sends Alerts on Illegal Flavoured Cigarettes

A few months after the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth International (ERA/FoEN), notified the Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.