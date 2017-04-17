Nigeria: Osinbajo, Govs, Clerics Preach Love At Easter

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and religious leaders across the country, yesterday, called on Nigerians to show love to one another, irrespective of tribe or faith, saying it was the reason for the season of Easter.

This came as President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, and other Christian leaders assured Nigerians that the power of resurrection would not only end the menace of corruption but also bring the economy out of the wood very soon.

According to Osinbajo, Jesus Christ showed love to all mankind by sacrificing His life.

The Vice President, who spoke with journalists after the Easter Sunday Service at Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja, said: "It is a message of love of Jesus Christ to all mankind. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever that believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.

"It is a message of love for all, there is no tribe, no religion. Regardless of faith, Jesus loves us. This is how we should relate with ourselves. It is pure love and I think that is what everyone should bear in mind at this time."

CAN president prays for end economic hardship

On his part, President of CAN, Rev Ayokunle, in his Easter message to the nation through a statement by his Special Assistant (Media & Communications), Adebayo Oladeji, prayed God to end the economic hardship confronting the country as He rolled away the stone from the tomb of Jesus Christ.

He said: "It is a season of hope, joy and restoration. The Lord that rolled away the stone from the mouth of the tomb to put the enemy to shame will roll away all causes of economic hardship from our nation in the name of Jesus.

Oritsejafor urges Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ

Similarly, immediate past National President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, felicitated with Nigerians on the celebration of Easter, urging them to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the development of the country.

Pastor Oritsejafor averred that through the death of Christ, mankind received forgiveness of God, and is reconciled back to God.

... Martins, Ademowo too

In their messages, Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins; his Anglican counterpart, Most Rev. Ephraim Ademowo, and several others congratulated Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season of fasting and penance, stressing the need for Nigerians to imbibe the true spirit of nation building, characterized by sacrificial living, against the cankerworm of greed and grabbing which had eaten deep into the fabric of the nation.

The Prelate, who spoke through the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Monsignor Gabriel Osu, assured Nigerians that the Almighty God had not abandoned them and would surely right all the wrongs inflicted on the country over the years by selfish and greedy leaders.

Kumuyi asks Christians to take advantage of resurrection

In the same vein, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, urged Christians to take advantage of the resurrection of Jesus Christ to continually pray for peace, stability and development of Nigeria.

Kumuyi assured Christians that the economic recession and security challenges currently facing the country would soon be a thing of the past.

The cleric made the plea at the end of a three-day National Easter Retreat at the Deeper Life Conference Centre, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, entitled: Conquering with the Crucified King.

Methodist Prelate preaches Peacefulco-existence

Equally, Prelate, Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu Uche, urged political and religious leaders in Nigeria to teach their followers the virtues of peaceful co-existence, love and mutual cooperation.

Addressing newsmen at Methodist Church of The Trinity, Tinubu, Lagos, the Prelate said only an environment of peace, tolerance and harmonious living among the people, irrespective of religious and political differences, could lead to meaningful development.

The Anglican Bishop of the Niger, Rt. Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo, his Nnewi counterpart, Rt. Rev. Professor Godwin Okpala and their Catholic Diocese of Nnewi counterpart, Most Rev. Hilary Okeke, called on Nigerians to love one and another.

They also asked Nigerians to have faith in God that the bad economic situation of Nigeria would soon come to an end.

The trio gave the advice while delivering their Easter messages in Onitsha and Nnewi respectively, saying that with the resurrection of Jesus, there is also hope for the Nigerian economy to improve from the recession it is going through.

Governors' messages

Meanwhile, Festus Ahon, reports from Asaba Delta State that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, enjoined Nigerians to show love for one another in the face of the challenges confronting the nation.

In Uyo, according to Dennis Udoma & Chioma Onuegbu, Governor Udom Emmanuel in his Easter broadcast to the state,called on the people to emulate the exemplary life of Jesus Christ, by living in peace and love with one another through the Easter celebration.

From Makurdi, Peter Duru, reports that Governor Samuel Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akaase, called on Nigerians and the people of the state, in particular, to eschew bitterness but continue to embrace peace and show love to one another as Christ Jesus taught his followers.

In Ilorin, according to Demola Akinyemi, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed called on the people of the state across socio-religious divides to be united and renew their commitment to moral rejuvenation of the state.

According to Ben Agande from Kaduna, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, through a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, called on Christians to embrace the lessons of Easter as a practical guide to life. , noting that Easter had demonstrated that "sacrifice brings liberation and victory."