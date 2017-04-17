South Africa: Three Arrested for 'Underworld' Camps Bay Club Shooting

Three suspects have been arrested for attempted murder following a shooting inside an upmarket Camps Bay club early on Monday morning, in which two people were wounded.

News24 understands that one of the two wounded is the owner of a tyre service centre in Observatory, Cape Town, which was targeted in an arson attack last year.

The shooting, which happened around 01:01 on Monday inside a club in Victoria Road, Camps Bay, is suspected to be linked to a major underworld coup involving nightclub security.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a man, 28, was wounded in the abdomen, while another, aged 33 years, was shot in the upper arm.

Public order police officers who were in the area arrested the three suspects.

"A white VW Vivo was also recovered and in the boot a replica firearm was retrieved," Van Wyk said.

"An attempted murder case was opened for investigation."

The three suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court soon on attempted murder charges.

Arson link

On Monday, several well placed sources told News24 that the man wounded in the abdomen, known in underworld circles as Gupta, was the owner of the tyre service centre targeted last year in May.

In that incident, three suspects had run into the centre, doused two cars with petrol and set them alight.

Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, who five years ago was named as the head of the Sexy Boys gang in an unrelated court case, had then arrived at the scene.

Members of the so-called Moroccans gang, who for years have been involved in nightclub security, had also arrived afterwards.

Monday's early morning club shooting has played out as a drastic underworld coup is unfolding.

Old versus new

About three weeks ago a new grouping snatched control of club security from an older group which has long dominated the lucrative industry.

This spurred several standoffs between the two groups and has resulted in certain individuals, who are part of the older grouping, been barred from city centre clubs.

A source told News24 that early on Monday, a member of who joined the older grouping, had tried to target members of the new grouping who were inside the Camps Bay club.

The shooting, the source said, had therefore been in self-defence.

While some sources believe the underworld coup has been long in the making, others suspect it is an elaborate scheme, involving police and intelligence operatives, to trip up some of the country's most prolific underworld players, who also have links to politicians.

The latest club security takeover started on March 30.

Two properties in the northern suburbs belonging to businessman Nafiz Modack had gone on auction that day.

Modack's name was previously linked to an alleged scam involving luxury cars.

A massive brawl broke out at the second property in Parow.

Controversial businessman Andre Naude and Mark Lifman, who previously headed a nightclub security company, were present when this had happened.

Later that night Modack and a group of men had gone to a popular strip club in the city centre and took over security there - the first of several clubs where they took over security operations.

It is understood he is working with the brother of an alleged gang leader and a businessman from Pakistan, who sources claim is involved in international organised crime and is financing the new grouping.

