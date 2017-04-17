17 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five Held for Jewellery Heist At Hyde Park Mall

Five suspects believed to have been involved in a jewellery store robbery at the Hyde Park shopping centre were arrested on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said an intelligence driven operation by the SAPS Provincial Trio Task Team in Gauteng led to the swift arrest of the five men, between the ages of 23 and 36 years.

"The five were arrested on Sunday and police seized a rental vehicle suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime."

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange welcomed the swift arrest of the five suspects following the robbery at a jewellery shop last week.

Six armed men robbed a luxury boutique in the Hyde Park Corner mall of high-end watches on Thursday morning.

They got away with thousands of rands worth of stock around 10:00.

Their target was the Boutique Haute Horlogerie, which stocks brands including Audemars, Parmigiani Tonda, Zenith El Primero, and Dior VIII Montaigne.

A shell shocked staff member at a nearby restaurant said she hoped security would be increased around the mall, because it was not the first robbery.

She said customers lay down on the floor when a gunshot rang out in the mall. Waiters dropped food as they fled for safety.

Source: News24

South Africa

