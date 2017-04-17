-FIERY CLERIC SEEKS SUCCOUR, SALVATION FROM HIS 'SPIRITUAL DADDY'

Apostle John Suleiman is in a pickle. It has been said that a pastor's attitude towards home and his flock can be surmised in three words: Aisle. Altar. Aplomb. But mischief-makers who are after Suleiman have added a fourth 'A' - Adultery.

In the wake of incessant bashing from fate and the general public over certain sexual indiscretions attributed to him by his self-confessed girlfriend, Stephanie Otobo, the pastor and president of the Omega Fire Ministries worldwide recently sought succour in the minster of Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Adeboye played host to Suleiman at the camp ground of RCCG on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Pastor Adeboye, whom Suleiman described as his spiritual father and mentor, reportedly encouraged and prayed for the fiery preacher urging him and others never to get "tired as guiding lights to Christians all over the world."

Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State and Folu Adeboye, wife of the RCCG general overseer, were also at the church at the time of Suleiman's visit. Stephanie Otobo, a singer, accused Suleiman of having a relationship with her, but the pastor has since denied the allegations.