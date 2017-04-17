16 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Acts of the Apostle... in the Aftermath of His Sex Scandal, Pastor Johnson Suleiman Runs to Adeboye's Redemption Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

-FIERY CLERIC SEEKS SUCCOUR, SALVATION FROM HIS 'SPIRITUAL DADDY'

Apostle John Suleiman is in a pickle. It has been said that a pastor's attitude towards home and his flock can be surmised in three words: Aisle. Altar. Aplomb. But mischief-makers who are after Suleiman have added a fourth 'A' - Adultery.

In the wake of incessant bashing from fate and the general public over certain sexual indiscretions attributed to him by his self-confessed girlfriend, Stephanie Otobo, the pastor and president of the Omega Fire Ministries worldwide recently sought succour in the minster of Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Adeboye played host to Suleiman at the camp ground of RCCG on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Pastor Adeboye, whom Suleiman described as his spiritual father and mentor, reportedly encouraged and prayed for the fiery preacher urging him and others never to get "tired as guiding lights to Christians all over the world."

Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State and Folu Adeboye, wife of the RCCG general overseer, were also at the church at the time of Suleiman's visit. Stephanie Otobo, a singer, accused Suleiman of having a relationship with her, but the pastor has since denied the allegations.

Nigeria

Standards Authority Sends Alerts on Illegal Flavoured Cigarettes

A few months after the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth International (ERA/FoEN), notified the Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.