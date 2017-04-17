You can't always believe what you see on the internet, resignation letter purportedly written by Vice President Saulos Chilima is not authentic as it's the work of forgery, both State House and Veep office have said.

The fake letter of resignation thas gone viral on social media.

The letter with a State seal is dated April 15 , 2017a appears to be expressing dismay over President Peter Mutharika led government's failure to meet the developmental agenda that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) promised during campaign.

The letter further claims that Chilima is unhappy over a media blackout from the state broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC).

"Within the next 12 months I will resign and withdraw my services while transitioning to my successor," reads part of the letter that has been disowned by Chilima through his press aide Pilirani Phiri.

State House press office said there is no such existence of the letter and advise the public to treat it as bogus.

Observers said however that the fact that "its not true" (whereas "its not true" shall mean its not an authentic document authored by Veep) does not necessarily mean its false.

The spirit and letter of the statement might be true in as far as what is happening behind the scenes is concerned.

There is no smoke without fire, they say. As such, the statement cannot just be ignored.