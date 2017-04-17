Nigeria: El-Rufai Preaches Peace

Photo: El-Rufai/Twitter

Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has urged Nigerians to live in peace and harmony as well as embrace one another as one great family created by God.

In his Easter message issued yesterday, the governor charged Nigerians to take the lessons of Easter as a practical guide to life. He noted that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, through sadness, pain and despair at crucifixion, also embodies hope, liberation and victory over darkness as evidenced in the resurrection.

El-Rufai stressed that people of faith must not deviate from the lessons of the resurrection. "Through tough and calm times, people of faith have an example to emulate. Easter is a pointer to the power of hope and a demonstration that sacrifice ultimately brings liberation and hope," El-Rufai said.

He expressed hope that the universal message of a common humanity would spur Nigerians to uphold peace and harmony, and to always embrace others as one family under God.