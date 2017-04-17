17 April 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: WHO Donates Medical Books to Tubman Universi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George K. Momo

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) has presented several medical books for the use of students enrolled in the College of Health Science at the William V.S. Tubman University in Harper City, Maryland County.

Totaling 153, the medical books contain topics such as General Medicines, Primary Care, Maternal Health, Family Planning, Child Care, and Essential Drugs, among others. Making the formal presentation recently, W.H.O. Maryland County Representative Rachel Jallah, said, the donation is as a result of the university's impact in the health sector of Liberia.

Madam Jallah said Tubman University is working in line to building a resilience health system and greatly contributing to the country's reconstruction relative to health. She said the books are intended to enhance the university's good work in the southeast of Liberia and her institution (W.H.O.) is of the strong conviction that the TU will produce health workers that will improve the county's health system.

The World Health Organization has over the years provided several medical books as a way of beefing up the university's efforts in molding the minds of future health workers to take over the health sector here.

Receiving the donation on behalf the William V.S. Tubman University, Dr. Edward LarmaWonkeryor lauded the World Health Organization for the donation and promised that the books will be used for their intended purpose. With a smile, Dr. Wonkeryor said Liberia needs more support in order to get the country's health sector on par with other countries in the subregion.

 

Liberia

Gov Asked to Restrict Container-Truck Operations in Monrovia

The faulty truck involved in April 8 death of three and injury of 11 persons in Monrovia, with the tricycle, whose… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.