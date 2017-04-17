Liberia: WHO Donates Medical Books to Tubman Universi

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) has presented several medical books for the use of students enrolled in the College of Health Science at the William V.S. Tubman University in Harper City, Maryland County.

Totaling 153, the medical books contain topics such as General Medicines, Primary Care, Maternal Health, Family Planning, Child Care, and Essential Drugs, among others. Making the formal presentation recently, W.H.O. Maryland County Representative Rachel Jallah, said, the donation is as a result of the university's impact in the health sector of Liberia.

Madam Jallah said Tubman University is working in line to building a resilience health system and greatly contributing to the country's reconstruction relative to health. She said the books are intended to enhance the university's good work in the southeast of Liberia and her institution (W.H.O.) is of the strong conviction that the TU will produce health workers that will improve the county's health system.

The World Health Organization has over the years provided several medical books as a way of beefing up the university's efforts in molding the minds of future health workers to take over the health sector here.

Receiving the donation on behalf the William V.S. Tubman University, Dr. Edward LarmaWonkeryor lauded the World Health Organization for the donation and promised that the books will be used for their intended purpose. With a smile, Dr. Wonkeryor said Liberia needs more support in order to get the country's health sector on par with other countries in the subregion.