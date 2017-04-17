Liberia: PYJ Condemns Ritualistic Killings

Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson, has strongly condemned ritualistic killings in Liberia, particularly Maryland County, southeastern region. Senator Johnson said it is ungodly for people to take the lives of others for ritual purposes.

Addressing cross section of Marylanders in New Kru town, Harper City during a recent tour of the southeastern region, Senator PYJ, standard bearer of the newly formed Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) said, there is a need for government to ensure free movement of citizens without fear of being killed by 'heart men' or men who kill people and extract their body parts to be used for ritualistic purposes.

Maryland County has a history of such practices dating back to many decades, but became very prevalent between the 60s and 70s. Senator Johnson, a former rebel general, called on the Ministry of Justice to probe such killings to alleviate fear among citizens in the county, especially during electioneering period when the act is frequent.

He is suggesting a need to reintroduce death penalty to serve as deterrence for would-be perpetrators, and warns that if nothing were done to curb the practice, it has the propensity to scare away investors.