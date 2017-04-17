Liberia: Naymote Completes Training for Women Leaders

The National Youth Movement for Transparent Election (NAYMOTE) over the weekend completed a week-training for 100 women aspirants and campaign managers from across the 73 electoral districts in Liberia.

The training was held at the Development Education Network Liberia (DEN-L) Compound, based in Gbarnga, Bong County. The generic aim of theweek long training wasto increase women's representation in the legislature and empower them to participate in competitive politics and governance in Liberia.

The women's leadership and political participation training was certainly to prepare females aspirants for the 2017 legislative election. Speaking during the closing of the program, the Head of Political Affairs at the National Election Commission (NEC), Joseph Yarsaihtook the women through how one can be eligible as a candidate and what are the steps require to meet all of the necessary qualifications.

He further explained NEC'scalendar of event, as he drilled the women through the entire procedure leading up to October 10, 2017.

Executive Director of NAYMOTE, EddierJarwolotold participants that election is a complicated procedure that requires money skills and hard work to get the needed result which is free and fair elections.

"Election is a complicated one, you will spend all your money, do a lot of work but if you do not have the tools, skills and knowledge, you will not get a good result. We are thinking about working with you to do a lot of work and other activities like how you get the party to get you on the ticket. We don't want you go this way you lose election and go to another party," he narrated.

Mr. Jarwolo indicated that they will work with the Coalition of Political Parties Women to see how best women aspirants can get on the political parties ticket.

"We pledge our support with working with the coalition of women. As we get to town, we are going to have meeting to do a plan on how to work to engage, we are very interested in getting the various sectors in the counties very active. You will never get money from anyone if you can't work together," he emphasized.

However, he thank the DEN-L family for hosting them for the five days, saying NAMOTE had initially decided to do the training out of Monrovia but because they wanted to have a quiet time and also engage the rural part of Liberia too that is why the training was push for Bong County.

He also thanked all the participants for the level of patient they exhibited for the five days, adding "use the knowledge to impact your communities, work very hard, there's no time to rest and start practicing how to develop your campaign messages. Public speaking, he said was important, while encouraging the women participants to engage the media. "Go to various radio stations tell them about your next activities, doing so you will have a positive result," he said.