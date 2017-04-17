Liberia: Weah Against Dollarized Crowd

The standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC is calling on partisans, sympathizers and followers of the Coalition to reject money allegedly offered to them to attend rallies called by other political parties, including the governing Unity Party.

The Coalition is a marriage of Weah's own Congress for Democratic Change, ex-ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) of former President Charles Ghankay Taylor, and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) of criminally indicted former speaker Alex J. Tyler.

Senator George Manneh Weah told his partisans over the weekend during a musical jamboree organized by the youth wing of the CDC, that smaller parties, including the ruling UP are reportedly using cash inducements to buy crowd from his Coalition to show public strength, warning all Coalition members to stay clear of such maneuvering.

"They gave you US$20 to rent you and the intent is to mislead the public that they have the numbers, forgetting that the crowd is 'dollarized'. From today, I call on you to stay away from their activities because their intent is to mislead the public that they have the numbers. I know this is hard to do, looking at the high economic constraints you are faced with on a daily basis, but the love for the Coalition is above every one of us. You should take the Coalition as your property, eat, drink and dream the Coalition. Use the Coalition emblem on your cars, motorbikes, doors, and computers and anywhere you think the emblem can be displayed. With this, they will know that it is time for the commoners to take power," Weah said.

According to him, the Coalition is not taking the 2017 elections lightly, on grounds that it is time for the CDC to take state power through democratic means. He stressed that to long the Liberian people have suffered and the only hope for their redemption is through a CDC-led government with him sitting at the Executive Mansion and Bong County Senator Jewel Howard Taylor coordinating with him to change the state of affairs.