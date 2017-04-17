Liberia: Quietly Appointed Libtelco Boss Holds Criminal Records in the U.S

Monrovia — Darren D. Wilkins, the new Managing Director of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBTELCO) who was quietly appointed as replacement of disgraced Sebastian Muah in February, is on record for stealing computers and pieces of IT equipment estimating over US$50,000 in the United States.

"There, deputies say they found 107 pieces of computer and electronics equipment taken from the school district - including some items that were brand new and still in their boxes." - NBC-2 2010 report

FrontPageAfrica found on the website of NBC-2 reports of Wilkins being charged for grand theft, a second degree felony.

According to the report, Wilkins being an employee of Lee County schools (in the capacity of Tech Specialist) in Florida, USA, stole computers and other pieces of IT equipment summing up an estimated amount of US$50,000.

According to the 2010 report, Darren was booked when his house in Florida (1311 James Avenue,) was being burglarized and a neighbor called law enforcement officers to report the burglary in progress.

According to the NBC-2 Report, the woman told deputies that people were removing items from the house and putting them in a vehicle.

Deputies stopped the vehicle a short distance away from the house.

Inside, they found the items the neighbor described seeing taken. Wilkins was reportedly contacted and allegedly said the items were his.

Deputies arrested Isaiah Powell, 17, Andre Taylor, 17, and William Ruse, 15, for burglary and grand theft at Wilkins.

As investigators were going through the items in the vehicle, it was observed that a lot of the items seemed to be items from the school district.

They learned the items had been taken from two different schools, and that information was enough to get a search warrant for Wilkins' home.

There, deputies say they found 107 pieces of computer and electronics equipment taken from the school district - including some items that were brand new and still in their boxes.

One item found was an industrial network router worth $10,000.

He has also holds record for allegedly violently resisting and obstructing a warrant officer, traffic offense, driving under influence or drugs.

Though claiming to be Liberian, Wilkins has Miami, Florida as his hometown on his Facebook page.

Frantic efforts were made to reach him for his reaction to towards his alleged criminal records and his new role as the successor of a man whose secret investment of over US$225,000 in the Central African Republic exposed by FrontPageAfrica.

It can be recalled that it was FrontPageAfrica's report that led to the resignation of Mr. Muah.

FrontPageAfrica reliably learned that Wilkins was out of the country.