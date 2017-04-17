Liberia: Female Enters District 15 Race

Dukuly Kettor, one of district number 15 representative aspirants has reaffirmed her commitment to contest the upcoming October 2017 election in Montserrado County. In an interview, Rev. Kettor said she is confident that she will contest and win against the incumbent Adolph Lawrence and those wishing to unseat him.

She made the disclosure recently at her Logan Town residence in the Bushrod Island in Monrovia. Madam Dukuly, who is believed to be the only female contestant in the district, was in recent times petitioned by some of her supporters to deliver the district from people they claimed to be 'selfish politicians'.

The aspirant indicated that her presence in the district is becoming worrisome to other aspirants wishing to contest for the representative seat. "I am declaring myself to run on the ticket of the United People's Party and I look forward to all my supporters in the district to join me and join our standard-bearer Macdonald Wento", she added.

The female aspirant said in her community she is noted for health sanitization campaign, community development, youth empowerment among other things. Meanwhile, she has rained praises on Wento the UPP standard-bearer for continuously supporting the district to bring about fruitful results during the election.