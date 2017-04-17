Liberia: Court Orders Quincy B Body Arrested

Traffic Court Judge at the Temple of Justice, Jomah S. Jallah through the Ministry of Justice has ordered the arrest of the body of the late Quincy L. Burrowes. According to the writ of arrested dated April 11, 2017, Major Yonger Dwannah, Sheriff at the court has been ordered to arrest the living body of the late Quincy B for multiple charges.

Quincy has been charged with exceeding speed limit, reckless driving resulting into death, injuries and property damaged and he has been ordered to appear before the Monrovia Traffic Court to answer to charges levied against him.

The writ stated that the complainant which is the government has appeared before the court and said that "the defendant did drive on the 3rd of March AD 2017 in the area of 1st Street, Sinkor and had an accident that resulted into death, injury and property damage."

"Said damage should be paid for by the defendant and cause of the accident be attached and cause paid by the defendant's representative," the writ noted. It can be recalled that the late entertainment icon died on the 3rd of March of 2017 in a tragic motor accident and was since been laid to rest on the 25th of March.

The Liberia National Police launched an investigation into the death of the late icon and held Lewis McCarthy, in the capacity as manager, is liable for his death. Meanwhile, McCarthy is currently at the Traffic Court ongoing trial upon his indictment for the death of the late Quincy B, the writ of arrest of the body of icon is being issued by the judge either to be represented in court.