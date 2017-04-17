Liberia: River Gee County Cutoff Shortly

River Gee County, one of the counties in southeastern Liberia may be inaccessible before the commencement of the rainy season in the country. The road leading to River Gee and Maryland counties plays is a major transit route that supports the economic viability of the region; the route is now faced with serious accessibility problem.

With just a few days of rainfall in the region, the route leading from Putuken is now a major challenge facing citizens and commuters in that part of the country. The southeast is comprised of Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru and possibly Sinoe counties.

Marketers and other commuters traveling along the route are stranded due to the ceaseless deplorable road conditions. Some of the marketers and traders were seen in total frustration lying beside their goods and bags resulting from the damage caused their vehicles because of the bad road conditions.

According to the stranded travellers, they have been on the road for the past four days because they cannot leave their goods on the road and go ahead. Although some parts of the road leading from Zwedru, Grand Gedeh to the border with River Gee County is being graded by the engineering battalion of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), but the rest remains an irritating routes for citizens and travellers.

Our reporter travelling in the region said if nothing is done promptly before the rainy season officially starts, the rest of the counties in that region will be completely cutoff from the country.

Lawmakers from that region had repeatedly lamented over the deplorable road conditions in the region as government continues to call on the donor community for assistance.