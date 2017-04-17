Liberia: Court Halts LMA Inducted Officers' Power

Resident Civil Law Court Judge, Yusif D. Kaba has declared the newly inducted officers of the Liberia Marketing Association powerless. Judge Kaba over the weekend ordered that no official power should be executed by the newly inducted officers of LMA until an investigation is concluded by the court.

He declared that the recent inducted officials of the LMA should not be inducted into office until allegations levied against them are investigated and clarified by the court. Accordingly, Cllr. Cooper Kruah, the counsel representing Elizabeth Sambulah and others who felt cheated, said the mandate of the court was obstructed by officials of the LMA who carried on the induction ceremony, deliberately ignoring the court's order.

Cllr. Kruah noted that during the recent LMA election against Mr. Ableegar Williams, Alice Yeeghan and others was unfair and they also refused to accept court's order. The defense counsel also argued that it acted upon the order of the court to carry on the induction program and as such, the allegations made by the informant's counsel should be dismissed and denied as their client did not receive any stay order from the court.

The order of the judge to declare the officers powerless is as a result of a complaint filed to the court over the obstruction of the court order by those inducted officers. During the induction ceremony some officials of the association blocked the Sheriff of the court from issuing a mandate from Judge Yussif D. Kaba.

The mandate of the judge was obstructed on Friday April 7, 2017 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia after Sheriff (Kpeche) attempted to issue the order during the induction ceremony that was allegedly marked by fraud.

Some of those officials that obstructed the order of the court include were Francis S. Saryon, LMA deputy manager for operations and Dao Wonkulah Superintendent Ma-Juah Market among others.

Madam Elizabeth Sambulah and others who felt 'cheated' earlier filed a petition to nullify the results of the LMA election against Mr. Ableegar Williams, Alice Yeeghan and others for 'unfair' election result.

The court's mandate states that, "by directive of his Honor Yussif D. Kaba, Resident Judge of the Six Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court of Montserrado County, the respondents in the above entitled cause of action are hereby issued a stay order to the induction ceremony pending the outcome of the petition for nullification or result, and so ordered.