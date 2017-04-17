Liberia: Maryland Youth Group Threatens to Demonstrate

The Maryland Youth Association (MYA) has threatened to stage what it calls a peaceful demonstration over the mysterious disappearances and deaths of peaceful citizens for ritual.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend in Harper, Maryland County, the president of MYA, Adam Gyude Moore said it is sad to always have this kind of thing in the county, alleging that some unscrupulous citizens of the county continue to carry on gboyo or ritualistic killings with the belief that they can only succeed from human sacrifice.

"The act of ritualistic killing in Maryland County has been our problem. We sent an official communication again to the superintendent over the death of one Edward Williams who went to work while serving as one of the security officers at the Cavalla Rubber Corporation Plantation. His parts were extracted, besides, police and others investigating the matter have been delaying, so we wrote the communication to the county authority and we sent carbon copy to our caucus and others," he lamented.

According to Moore, everyone who received their communication welcomed it, but said they are working with the police to conduct a constant patrol to every part of the county at all times.

"We are disenchanted. If government cannot listen to us after some people were caught by traditional people and we called them for investigation, action will come out from the young people. We will stage a peaceful demonstration," he said.

At the same time, an official from the office of Representative Bhofal Chambers has also lamented about the "embarrassing situation", the constant mysterious killings of citizens by members of the gboyo community.

"There are lots of problems regarding people running behind people. This is happening as if we are animals running behind each other. At certain time of the night you cannot cross in Pleebo. Somebody will be flashing light at you and you will be scared," the official said.

According to him, what is more shocking is that in the past, this barbaric act was not in Pleebo. "We hope that we will work collectively to curtail the problem because it is not a good thing, we are not animals to be running behind each other," he added.

Gboyo is the local name for individual or group of individuals who kill others for ritualistic purpose and body parts of their victims are often removed and used for charms or are eaten.