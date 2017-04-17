Liberia: Cape Palmas High in Ruins, Abandoned

The Cape Palmas High School, one of the leading public schools in Maryland County lies in ruins following abandonment by a construction company. Located adjacent the Administrative Building in Harper, Maryland County, the school that once played a significant role in the education sojourn of Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, Dr. Othello Gongar, Dr. Togar Gayewea McIntosh among others has completely lost its beauty and academic prestige now in a derelict state and abandoned.

Constructed in the 1950s, the school located at the bank of Lake Shepherd and a stone throw away from the Atlantic Ocean needed some level of renovation on the roof because the zinc has already corroded.

The renovation works sponsored by the African Development Bank (ADB) that cost US$97,093, 72.00 was given to the Williette Construction Company as contract through the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), but according to the County Inspector of Maryland County, the project has been abandoned by the company without any further explanation.

Henry Cole alleged that after receiving a huge sum of money for the project, the contractor has abandoned and fled the county without knowing its whereabouts. Cole further alleged that since then, the company has not been seen even with all efforts by the Ministry of Education.

He lamented that students of the school have been relocated to the science building because of the current situation facing the school as the environment is not conducive. When contacted, the president of the Maryland Youth Association expressed disappointment over the poor state of the once loved and cherished school.

"For the past three years the children have been abandoned at their campus. The contractor ate the money. They credited materials from lots of people here," he said. Meanwhile, investigation continues.