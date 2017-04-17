Liberia: Jubilee Defeat Monrovia Club Breweries 2-0

The "Church Boys" of Jubilee FC on Thursday kicked-off Phase Two of the ongoing Liberia Football Association first division league with a 2-0 victory over Monrovia Club Breweries through Zackie Bannie's two first half goals at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Having conceded a narrow 1-0 defeat against Club Beer in the first leg, the Church Boys returned to the second leg with an impressive form that gave them the lead in the 30th minute after forward Bannie struck with his right foot from close range into the upper right corner of the goalpost.

The "Islanders" of Club Beer looked unsettled during the match after they failed to possess the ball or create goal scoring chances.

The team's poor performance surprised many supporters who said it was not representative of their last two matches in Phase One of the league, when they defeated Keitrace FC and LPRC Oilers by 5-1 and 1-0 respectively.

Thirty seven minutes after the opener, the Church Boys capitalized on their counterparts' poor performance to see forward Bannie registering his name on the score sheet for the second time to end the half.

Club Beer returned in the second half and managed to create few chances after skillful forward Nicholas Andrews drove through his opponents' defense to send a cross, but there was no one at the end to finish it.

A chance to change the score to 3-0 for the Church Boys was also wasted by Club Beer former forward Theo Nimely after Bannie skillfully passed his opponents' defense and provided a pass to forward Nimely, who blew the ball over the bar.

The result moved Jubilee to 6th place on the league table with 18 points out of 12 matches, while Club Beer is 3rd with 21 points out of 12 matches.

Meanwhile, Club Beer's head coach Francis Sarploh attributed his side's defeat to the absence of some key players, including Prince Blade and defender Raymond Fanciah, due to injury.