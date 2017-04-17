17 April 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: BYC Out 6-1 Aggregate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Kokoi

Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) yesterday bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were humiliated 5-0 (6-1 aggregate) by SuperSport United in the second leg of the Confederation Cup playoff in South Africa.

BYC, according to the result, went down 2-0 in the first half, and could not stop their opponents from scoring three more goals in the second session. Getting a good away result remains a major challenge for the Go Blue Boys in their international matches.

Drawing with their South African counterparts, after dominating in ball possession and creating chances in the first leg, it was a shock to Liberians to have received such a humiliating result.

The match, as earlier stated by the team's president Sekou Konneh during the team's last press conference, was an opportunity for the youthful players to exert every effort to advance to the next level of the competition.

But this was not the case with the Go Blue Boys in South Africa.

The team will now have to return home and focus on the domestic league to secure a slot that will qualify them to either participate in the preliminaries of next year's CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup.

This is also an indication that clubs in Liberia play more international friendly matches that will expose players to international encounters.

Liberia

Gov Asked to Restrict Container-Truck Operations in Monrovia

The faulty truck involved in April 8 death of three and injury of 11 persons in Monrovia, with the tricycle, whose… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.