Liberia: BYC Out 6-1 Aggregate

Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) yesterday bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were humiliated 5-0 (6-1 aggregate) by SuperSport United in the second leg of the Confederation Cup playoff in South Africa.

BYC, according to the result, went down 2-0 in the first half, and could not stop their opponents from scoring three more goals in the second session. Getting a good away result remains a major challenge for the Go Blue Boys in their international matches.

Drawing with their South African counterparts, after dominating in ball possession and creating chances in the first leg, it was a shock to Liberians to have received such a humiliating result.

The match, as earlier stated by the team's president Sekou Konneh during the team's last press conference, was an opportunity for the youthful players to exert every effort to advance to the next level of the competition.

But this was not the case with the Go Blue Boys in South Africa.

The team will now have to return home and focus on the domestic league to secure a slot that will qualify them to either participate in the preliminaries of next year's CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup.

This is also an indication that clubs in Liberia play more international friendly matches that will expose players to international encounters.