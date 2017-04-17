Liberia: Cummings Says Nimbaians Deserve Proper Healthcare

Residents cheerfully welcome Mr. Cummings (center) with entourage to Sanniquellie

Alexander B. Cummings, opposition political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), has said that the people of Nimba County deserve better healthcare, something he hopes to achieve if they elect him president in the upcoming October polls.

He spoke over the weekend in Sanniquellie, the county's political capital, after delegates at the ANC primary held there endorsed him as the standard bearer of the party.

Once elected by white ballot, Mr. Cummings thanked his fellow partisans and supporters, and promised them that it if they were willing to work with him and the ANC, together they could build a better Liberia.

He reminded Nimbaians that they were some of the country's most hard working people, and like all Liberians, they deserve a better life, stating that they should not have to leave Nimba to receive proper healthcare, but should rather be able to remain and be treated in an advanced medical facility.

"You should not have to leave Tappita to receive proper healthcare. You should be able to take care of yourselves and family members' right here in the county," said Cummings.

Meanwhile, prior to the delegates' decision, Mr. Cummings was overwhelmingly welcomed in Ganta, the county's commercial hub, by ANC supporters from the county's nine electoral districts.

Shortly after the partisans endorsed him at the Nimba primary, Cummings met a coalition of over 15 women's groups based in Ganta, who formally endorsed his presidential bid and the ANC, at a meeting in Ganta.

Cummings was also received by several prominent youth, business and civil society organizations throughout the county.

The ANC Nimba County primary for standard bearer was held at the party's Nimba-Sanniquellie headquarters. It is an event that has taken place in almost all of the country's 15 counties, where Mr. Cummings has run unopposed and won, Nimba being no exception.

Following a question from an observer during the primary, Cummings drew the attention of the Sanniquellie primary attendees, county delegates and ANC legislative aspirants to the efforts of their past leaders and politicians, and asked the crowd to compare his background to his counterparts.

"The best way to predict the future is to look at a person's past. If you keep electing the same kind of people, with the same experience you will get the same results. If we want to have a better Liberia, we have to make the right choices and we all have to make choices which begin with the type of leaders we choose," answered Cummings.

The ANC is meanwhile expected to climax its primaries in Gbarpolu and Bomi counties on April 17 and 18 respectively with a three-day tournament aimed at bringing the youth and elders together.