Liberia: FC Fassel Maintain Top Spot, Liscr Share Points Again

FC Fassel (Soccer Missionaries) during the weekend maintained the top spot in the ongoing Liberia Football Association's first division league after humiliating Watanga FC 3-0 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium to extend their lead to 10 points on the league table.

The Soccer Missionaries returned to Phase Two with positive signs of continuing their winning form as league leaders.

Farsedu Logan put the league leaders ahead in the first half while Watanga struggled to create chances for themselves.

Looking to recover from their defeats in their two previous league matches, Watanga continued to struggle to create goal scoring chances without success.

Things turned bad for both sides, but worst for Watanga after the two teams were reduced to ten men in the 51st minute.

The red card did not slow the show for the Soccer Missionaries, who kept creating more chances, and later doubled their lead in the 62nd minute through skillful Terrance Morris.

First goal scorer Logan was substituted in the 69th minute and replaced by another scorer, Christian Doe, who helped tally the team's goals to three.

Doe, who got a brace against BYC in one of their significant wins during the first round, drove through his opponents' defense and provided an assist to skipper Walattee to score the third goal.

The win for the leaders now put them 10 points ahead of BYC.

Fassel have now collected 31 points out of 12 matches and will be looking to extend their lead when they go against Nimba United in their next match.

Earlier LISCR FC, who finished 4th after Phase One, drawing seven matches and winning four, shared points against bottom side ELWA United.

Although LISCR have signed four new players, including 2016/2017 County Meet Most Valuable Player (MVP) Edward Ledlum, they shared points (1-1) with ELWA United, just as in Phase One.

LISCR had the best of chances through two of their new signings, forward Ledlum and midfielder Sekou Sheriff in both sessions of the match, but failed to utilize them.

ELWA was reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute after Lawrence Tugbah was red carded. Similar to their Phase One encounter, LISCR did not get the curtain raiser through their many chances until United got the opener in the 73rd minute after midfielder Arku Morris skillfully passed last-defender Richard Lloyd and scored by flipping the ball into the back of the net.

The goal put Coach Mustapha Manneh's boys on their back-foot that led to the team getting the equalizer three minutes later through newly signed midfielder Sheriff with an assist from Ledlum.

The draw was LISCR's eight of the season and keeps them in the 4th position with 20 points out of 12 matches, while also maintaining their 10th position with ten points out of 12 matches (phase 2).