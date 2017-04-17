Cameroon: Elite Two Championships - Tonnerre Yaounde Resumes Play

They lost to Rainassance of Ngoumou 1-2 in their second game since the beginning of the new season.

After a long period of internal squabbles rocking Tonnerre Kalara club of Yaounde the club has finally gone back to the field of play. Tonnere Yaounde lost to Rainassance of Ngoumou 1-2 in their second game since the beginning of the 2016-2017 season. It was not an easy task for the Tonnere Kalara boys who have not been in the competition for a while unlike their opponents who were at their eighth playing day. Tonnerre only came back on the pitch after both rival factions decided to bury their grievances and form one team. However, they were unable to satisfy their fans who were expecting a victory to mark the reunion of the two factions. Renaissance dominated the encounter from the beginning and opened scores at the 44th minute by Partich Anaba Metogo, making a total of six goals to his credit this season. The teams went on recess at 1-0 score in favour of Renaissance. On resumption, Renaissance continued with their domination over Tonnerre who hardly had their feet on the ground. Their efforts paid off at the 53rd minute when team captain, Arnold Idriss Kamdem Djoko, increased tally for Renaissance. Tonnerre put up a strong fight but missed several chances. They however reduced the score line at the 74th minute when Rodriguez Théodore Zeh Zeh scored through a penalty kick. Renaissance carried the day with three points. They now occupy the eighth position with ten points while Tonnerre tails the table with one point. Meanwhile, Bang Bullet FC is topping with 15 points followed by Yaounde II FC, 14 and Fovu Club 12 points. AS Etoa-Meki and Botafogo FC are equally in the relegation zone with six points each.