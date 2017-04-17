Cameroon: Professional Football League - Over Fcfa 5 Billion Adopted As Budget

A General Assembly of the Professional Football League of Cameroon (LPFC) held in Yaounde on Friday April 14, 2016.

The sum of FCFA 5, 378 billion has been adopted as budget for the 2016-2017 football season in Cameroon. This was one of the major resolutions arrived at during the Ordinary General Assembly of the Professional Football League of Cameroon that took place on Friday April, 14, 2017 in Yaounde. Out of the amount, FCFA 4 billion is expected to come from sponsors and the rest will come from State and FECAFOOT subventions. The members equally decided to increase the stipend for end of season for clubs from FCFA 70 million to FCFA 180 million thus FCFA 120 million for First Division Clubs and FCFA 60 million for Second Division clubs. The meeting brought together presidents of First Division and Second Division clubs across the country.

For close to four hours the members deliberated on issues such as the management of the Professional Football League for the 2015-2016 season, the financial activities of the professional football league, among others. During the meeting, the members unanimously called on the Professional Football League to respect clubs and not interfere with their internal management. At the end of the deliberations, the President of the Professional Football League of Cameroon, General Pierre Semengue, called for transparency in the league so that the Professional Football League of Cameroon will be the best in Africa. He added that the general assembly of the professional football league will hold at the beginning and the end of every season. He called on the members to work hand-in-glove so that there will be peace in the clubs.