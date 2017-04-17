17 April 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Professional Football League - Over Fcfa 5 Billion Adopted As Budget

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

A General Assembly of the Professional Football League of Cameroon (LPFC) held in Yaounde on Friday April 14, 2016.

The sum of FCFA 5, 378 billion has been adopted as budget for the 2016-2017 football season in Cameroon. This was one of the major resolutions arrived at during the Ordinary General Assembly of the Professional Football League of Cameroon that took place on Friday April, 14, 2017 in Yaounde. Out of the amount, FCFA 4 billion is expected to come from sponsors and the rest will come from State and FECAFOOT subventions. The members equally decided to increase the stipend for end of season for clubs from FCFA 70 million to FCFA 180 million thus FCFA 120 million for First Division Clubs and FCFA 60 million for Second Division clubs. The meeting brought together presidents of First Division and Second Division clubs across the country.

For close to four hours the members deliberated on issues such as the management of the Professional Football League for the 2015-2016 season, the financial activities of the professional football league, among others. During the meeting, the members unanimously called on the Professional Football League to respect clubs and not interfere with their internal management. At the end of the deliberations, the President of the Professional Football League of Cameroon, General Pierre Semengue, called for transparency in the league so that the Professional Football League of Cameroon will be the best in Africa. He added that the general assembly of the professional football league will hold at the beginning and the end of every season. He called on the members to work hand-in-glove so that there will be peace in the clubs.

Cameroon

So Bookul Calls for a Decentralization of Francophone Literature

Some may rather speak of the urgency of "decolonizing" African literature- the French-speaking one, because on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.