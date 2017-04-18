Kenya: Edna Kiplagat, Geoffrey Kirui Ease to Victory At Boston Marathon

Two times former World marathon champion Edna Kiplagat is this year's Boston Marathon women's champion while Geoffrey Kirui has claimed his first major after winning the men's race in 2 hours, 09 minutes and 37 seconds.

The 38-year-old mother of two broke away from Kenyan-born Rose Chelimo of Bahrain with five kilometres to go to win the race on her debut in 2 hours 21 minutes and 53 seconds.

Kiplagat, who won the World title in 2011 and 2013 and has been a winner in London and New York in 2014 and 2010, hit the 35km mark in 1:58:41 to win the 121st edition of the race, beating Chelimo to second in 2:22:51.

Jordan Hasay from the US, who was making her debut in marathon clocked 2:23.00 for third place.

"After the 30km mark, I tried to push before breaking away with 5km to go," said Kiplagat, who was cheered to victory by her children Carlos and Wendy.

"I decided to push further even after they failed to react when I broke away," she added.

Kiplagat commended her coach-cum-husband Gilbert Koech and her children for giving her ample time in training and to relax before the race.

"It now gives me another attempt for a third World title in London this year," said Kiplagat, who hopes to make the team for the London World Championships.

SIX-YEAR-WAIT

Kirui, who gave Kenya's first victory in the men's race since Wesley Korir's victory in 2012, was toe-to-toe with American Galen Rupp at the 35km mark in 1:48:19 before breaking to win.

Rupp, who was making a return in the race since 2009, settled in an impressive second place in 2:09:58 as Japanese Suguru Osako settled third at 2:10:28.

"I expected victory since I had trained well for this race," said Kirui, who drew motivation from Kenyans who had won the race before like Korir, Geoffrey Mutai and Robert Cheruiyot.

