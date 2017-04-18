Uganda: Justice for Teso Killings, but More Still Needs to Be Done

editorial

The High Court in Soroti District last Thursday delivered a special Easter package to the family of Dr Samuel Emunyeret when it handed 52-year jail sentence to the man accused of killing the doctor and his wife three years ago.

Patrick Okwii, who--ironically--committed the crime just after the Easter of 2014, pleaded guilty to the murder of Dr Emunyeret, his wife Stella Oluka, and attempted murder of their children Ivan Emunyeret and Sylvia Atai.

About six months after the incident, Daily Monitor published a story of the events of that day. Sylvia Atai narrated that the attackers--four of them wielding machetes and hoes--followed them to their garden where they had gone to plant groundnuts on the morning of April 22, 2014.

She said the men attacked them right away, killing the doctor on the spot. The wife died in the hospital days later. Atai and Ivan escaped with injuries.

Last month, Daily Monitor brought to the fore, through its investigative series "Blood, Guns, and Politics in Teso", the heart-wrenching tales of raging extra-judicial killings and impunity in Teso Sub-region.

The series of articles also exposed that even after 28 months since Parliament debated the killings and asked the Internal Affairs ministry to investigate the deaths, nothing happened.

The police, on their part, initially complained about the articles even as relatives of the victims continued to flee their homes for safety.

But now, justice has been meted out. Justice David Batema should be lauded for serving justice to a family whose sole bread winner was taken away, causing extreme pain to his children, nieces, nephews and relatives whom he was paying school fees for and looking after their homes.

There are, however, still more cases pending, therefore the police and judicial system should also bring to book the killers of 74-year-old Mary Opus whose life was gruesomely brought to an end as she slept in her house on March 11, 2016.

Justice must also be meted out in the case of Moses Okello who died in a police cell after police arrested him for allegedly possessing a gun they failed to find during a search of his home.

Besides the judicial system, the government needs to pay more attention to the attackers that have also terrorised Greater Masaka over the past month, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several people.