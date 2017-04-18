Uganda: Police Arrest South Sudan National Over Abduction

Moyo — Police have arrested a South Sudan national in connection with the abduction of his colleagues in Moyo District.

Emmanuel Duku is one of five suspects wanted by police following the abduction of two South Sudan nationals at Afoji Market at gun point last week.

Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, the district police commander, Mr Stephen Agaba, said: "The suspect was arrested at Afoji Market after community members who saw him alerted us."

Mr Agaba said the suspect is likely to face charges of illegal entry into the country and will be produced in court this week.

"We are obtaining more information from him about the four remaining suspects. We are sure we will apprehend all of them with collaboration from residents," Mr Agaba said.

The illegal routes linking both Moyo and Kajo-Keji towns make it easy for people to cross. In the past three weeks, cases of South Sudan nationals entering the country with guns have been registered.

Two weeks ago, Mr Chaplin Wani was picked from a camp and killed by suspected South Sudan gunmen. Police have not arrested any suspects.

Security

Recently, the Moyo District chairperson, Mr Williams Anyama, said the security of residents was in danger as South Sudan nationals enter the country with guns at will.

"We have received information about spies infiltrating the camps to track people whom they believe were either opposed to President Salva Kiir's government or those that support the president.

We informed President Museveni and asked him to intervene in this matter," he said.

Leaders in the district have called for more deployment of both police and UPDF soldiers to beef up security in the area.