18 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Govt Earmarks Shs100 Billion for Namatala Irrigation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mudangha Kolyangha

Budaka — Government has earmarked Shs100b to construct Namatala Integrated Irrigation Scheme to address the persistent dry spell and also increase on household incomes.

The project is expected to kick-start by July. The scheme, intended to strengthen Uganda's competitiveness for sustainable wealth creation, inclusive of growth and employment, is spear-headed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

During a sensitisation meeting for political and technical staff from the three districts of Mbale, Budaka and Butaleja at Marpple Cottages, the minister for Water and Environment, Mr Sam Cheptoris, revealed that the integrated irrigation scheme is intended to establish a stable agricultural-production based environment.

Purpose

Water minister Sam Cheptoris says the project will also improve post-harvest processing facilities, distribution, agricultural produce marketing environment and also build capacity for poverty alleviation and job creation in rural areas.

Uganda

Domestic Flights Too Expensive for Locals - Civil Aviation

At nearly Shs 2 million, taking a domestic flight within Uganda may cost a passenger more than purchasing an air ticket… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.