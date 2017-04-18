Uganda: Govt Earmarks Shs100 Billion for Namatala Irrigation

Budaka — Government has earmarked Shs100b to construct Namatala Integrated Irrigation Scheme to address the persistent dry spell and also increase on household incomes.

The project is expected to kick-start by July. The scheme, intended to strengthen Uganda's competitiveness for sustainable wealth creation, inclusive of growth and employment, is spear-headed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

During a sensitisation meeting for political and technical staff from the three districts of Mbale, Budaka and Butaleja at Marpple Cottages, the minister for Water and Environment, Mr Sam Cheptoris, revealed that the integrated irrigation scheme is intended to establish a stable agricultural-production based environment.

Purpose

Water minister Sam Cheptoris says the project will also improve post-harvest processing facilities, distribution, agricultural produce marketing environment and also build capacity for poverty alleviation and job creation in rural areas.