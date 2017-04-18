18 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Digital Education Is the Way to Go

Photo: The New Times
A smart classroom and laboratory at the school provided as part of Rweru model village during Liberation Day Celebrations last year.
opinion

Beginning June, the Government in partnership with Microsoft will roll out digital education, a move expected to improve the quality of learning in schools. Digital education is a system of teaching that emphasises the use of computers and internet to impart knowledge.

It is a dynamic system, which addresses the challenges of the traditional education system. The traditional education system is outdated and out of touch with the 21st century challenges. All the activities are carried out manually, teachers have to maintain all the chapter contents to be taught in the class on paper, attendance records are maintained in register books, keeping track of teaching progress is also a cumbersome task.

These are some of the challenges that the digital education system will fix.

The project will see incorporation of information and communication technology into various aspects of the country's education sector, and according to the plan, by the year 2020, all schools in the country will have two smart classrooms and all subjects will have been digitised.

Several studies have proved that digital education improves quality and help learners acquire critical skills outside the traditional classroom setting.

What Rwanda is doing is a step in the right direction and will ensure that the education system produces global citizens capable of working anywhere in the world.

Once the programme becomes fully operational, it will empower students with digital tools, practices, and technologies so they can actively participate in their own learning at anytime and anywhere.

However, for this to be successful, it requires concerted efforts of all stakeholders in education sector including schools, teachers, learners and parents. Everyone should play their role to ensure that digital education in Rwanda becomes a reality. Education will play a key role in the country's efforts to achieve middle income status.

