18 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Eleven Countries Invited for Handball Genocide Memorial Tourney

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Rwanda Handball Federation (FERWAHAND) has confirmed that a total of eleven countries have been invited to participate in this year's Genocide Memorial tournament that is slated for June 3-4 in Kigali.

Unlike last year when the annual event attracted 15 teams from hosts Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania, this year's edition is expected to attract over 20 teams from these regional countries, according to FERWAHAND Secretary General Jean Paul Ngarambe.

"We have already sent invitations to eleven countries and we expect all of them to confirm because they had expressed their interest to come and be part of this tournament," said Ngarambe

"The tournament is improving year by year and we absolutely hope that this is a befitting way to honour the genocide victims as well educating many people about the effects of the genocide," he added

The annual event will attract teams in both men and women categories.

Last year, Police Handball Club claimed the title after defeating Uganda's Evergreen in the final 32-20 to dethrone their bitter rivals APR, who took third place with a 28-21 win over Ecole Secondaire Kigoma.

In the ladies' category, Rwanda's Gorilla overcame Uganda Police 26-22 to claim the title. Former champions Appega Gahengeri finished third after defeating Technical Secondary School Hanika in the third play-off 19-14.

