Rwanda: Kicukiro Man Held Over Woman's Death

Police in Kicukiro District are holding a man suspected of killing a woman with whom it is alleged, he had shared beer on Easter Sunday.

According to Superintendent Emmanuel Hitayezu, the police spokesperson in the Kigali City, the incident occurred on Sunday night and the body was found on Monday morning in Gahanga Sector, Kicukiro District.

"We were alerted by the residents this morning (Monday) around 7am that a body had been discovered in a bush and we rushed to the scene, the body was taken to hospital for autopsy and we launched investigations. Soon after, we arrested the suspect," said Hitayezu

The deceased was identified as Jeanne Mukamana in her 30s and a mother of three.

The suspect is being held at Kicukiro Police Station.

He added that the suspect, only identified as Vedaste, was pinned by different witnesses who attested to have seen the two together on Easter Sunday.

"It is said they were still together at 8pm and we are investigating. There were empty beer bottles on the spot where the body was discovered. They might have been drunk and had a disagreement when he killed her but we are still investigating to establish the real cause," he said.

He said that they also discovered unused condoms at the scene and that the autopsy will determine if the deceased was raped before being killed.