18 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Mubende Priest Calls for Quick Trial of Inmates

By Josephine Nnabbaale

Mubende — The Rev Fr Emmanuel Mwerikande, the parish priest of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Mubende Town, has asked the Judiciary to speed up the trial of inmates currently on remand to reduce congestion in prisons across the country.

While leading Easter Mass at Kaweeri Prison on Sunday, Fr Mwerikande said many people are languishing in prison not because they committed crimes, but due to the sluggish process of dispensing justice in the country.

He said that fair and timely trial is a fundamental human right that ought to be respected.

