Kenya: Vets Rule Out Anthrax in Deaths of Wildlife in Laikipia

Vets have ruled out an anthrax outbreak in Laikipia County where a suspected zoonotic disease has killed wild animals in the region.

Hundreds of wild animals among them buffaloes, impalas and other herbivores have died in conservancies and ranches in the last two weeks.

Conservancy owners believe the disease must have been brought in and circulated across the expansive ranches and conservancies by animals belonging to illegal herders who invaded their farms mid-2016.

"We have no reason not to believe that the disease was brought in by the herders," said Josh Perrett, a manager at the 50, 000 acre Mugie Conservancy.

Last week, local and foreign veterinary officers carried out post-mortems on a number of animals to ascertain the real cause of the deaths.

Dr Mathew Mutinda, the regional Kenya Wildlife Service vet who collaboratively worked with local livestock veterinary officers said the results will be out early this week.

He said the team conducted post-mortem on 10 animals - five buffaloes, four impalas and one cow in order to try and understand the problem.

The post-mortem was conducted on fresh carcasses in order to get accurate results.

TICK INFESTATION

Carcasses examined had common heavy tick infestation, frothy lungs, constipated pellet like faeces, and petechial haemorrhages in the spleen.

A preliminary report by the Mountain Region Mobile Veterinary Unit seen by the Nation shows that the animals were dying of a disease of a tick-transmitted blood borne pathogen.

"The veracity of the infection and deaths suggest either wildlife is naive to the pathogen or a very high dose of infection," the report reads.

The last anthrax outbreak in the country was in early 2016 at the Lake Nkauru National Park that killed a large number of buffalos, rhinos, and antelopes.

Clinical symptoms of anthrax include bloody diarrhoea, mouth sores, bright staring eyes, dejection and loss of appetite.

None of the animals at Mugie Conservancy exhibited the signs.

The report was compiled by Stephanie Hauver of Cornell University, Dr Steve Ngulu of Ol Pejeta, Dr Mwai the Laikipia East veterinary officer and Dr Mathew Mutinda of KWS.

The report notes that competition for water and pasture between domestic and wild animals has worsened the situation.

Dams in the region have dried up and animals are forced to drink from a central point.

POOR HEALTH

"The low plane of nutrition and the consequent poor health may have exacerbated the situation," adds the report dated April 13.

In a phone interview, Dr Mutinda expressed fears of further spread of the disease and more deaths of the animals outside the conservancies following the ongoing exercise to flush out the illegal herders.

Since July 2016, the herders invaded Mugie Ranch, Laikipia Nature Conservancy, ADC Mutara, Lambara, Ol Maisor, Suyian and Sosian.

The herders brought in over 500,000 cattle after they migrated to Laikipia North and Laikipia West from as far as Pokot, Samburu, Baringo, Isiolo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties.

The conservancies and ranches are home to various endangered species, including almost half of Kenya's black rhino population.

"In Laikipia, we have the Grévy's zebra, rhinos, Jackson's hartebeest, the reticulated giraffe and wild dogs," said Mr Perrett the manager.

Mr Mohamed Abkul, the security manager at 30,000 acre Ol Maisor Ranch said no deaths have so far been reported in the ranch.

"We have restricted movement across the ranch as heavily armed Pokot herders are still on the farm. We have been forced to transfer our beef cattle to safer places such as Nakuru," Mr Abkul said.

He said the transfer was a precautionary measure against raids by bandits and disease infestation.

Ms Maria Dodds, the manager of Kifuku Borans Cattle Ranch said she had scaled up disease surveillance on her ranch by having routine check-ups by veterinary officers from Rumuruti.