Tanzania: CAG Puts Spotlight On 'Educated' Loan Defaulters

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad, has discovered that Kigoma Regional Secretariat is home to chronic 'defaulters' of loans from the Higher Education Student's Loans Board (HESLB).

In his Central Government Annual General Report for 2015/16 financial year, the CAG indicates the number of loan defaulters from Kigoma authorities now stands at 390, followed by Tabora Regional Secretariat with 113 members of staff.

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Developments comes a distant third with 62 defaulters on its staff, followed by Kilimanjaro Regional Secretariat with 46, according to the CAG report presented before the National Assembly in Dodoma last week.

Other government institutions with the number of staff in brackets who have not paid their respective loans to the HESLB are Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (22), Attorney General's chambers (14) and Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs (7).

The list contains staff from the President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance as well, where five staff members are listed among loan defaulters. Altogether, eight government entities harbour some 659 loan defaulters between them.

Prof Assad pointed out that Section 20 of the Higher Education Student's Loans Board Act, as amended in 2007, requires the employer of any loan beneficiary to notify the board of the employment of the loan beneficiary.

The employer, he said, is to ensure that employees arrange with employer for the monthly deductions and remittance of the repayment installments to the Board. As part of his review on human resource management, he noted that Accounting Officers in eight entities did not comply with the requirement of the Act.

He said that such officers failed to notify the loan board of 659 loan beneficiaries within their jurisdiction as well as arranging for monthly deductions and remitting the same to the loan Board.

"As a result, a total amount of 913,391,857/82 as loan issued to (some of) staff was not deducted from salaries of the beneficiaries. Failure to notify and arrange for payments may put the loan board into financial distress and apparently failing to serve prospective loan beneficiaries," he said.

He said that compared with his previous report there was an increase from six to eight entities noted to have violated the Higher Student Loan Board Act.

"I reiterate my recommendation that employers should comply with the Loan board Act by notifying the HESLB of the employment of loan beneficiaries and pay every deduction from the loan beneficiary's wages or remuneration to the Board within fifteen days after the end of each month," he appealed.

In addition, he suggested, the loan beneficiary's (employees) should arrange with the employer for monthly deductions from his or her salary and ensure payments of such monthly deductions by the employer are remitted to the Loan Board.