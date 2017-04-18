Tanzania: Car Overturns, Kills Two in Kagera

Kagera — Two people are feared dead following a road accident when a car they were travelling in overturned and caught fire at Kagoma village in Kagera Region over the weekend.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Augustine Ullomo, said here the bodies of the two people were handed over to their relatives for burial Citing over-speeding as the cause of the accident, he named the deceased as Gervare Kato (31) who is a fishmonger, and Mzee Kaluni (31), a driver of the car, adding that both of them are residents of Izigo Trading Centre in Muleba Municipality.

Meanwhile, the conjoined twins who were born in Kagera Regional Referral Hospital in the region, and their mother Anna Stella Thomas have been referred to Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza Region for further medication.