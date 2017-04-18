17 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Imposes Curfew On Ekiti Community Over Bloody Protest

Photo: Supplied
By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Igbara Odo Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area over violent protest that led to the death of one man.

The state police command has confirmed the death of one of its men in the fracas visited on Igbara Odo community in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of the state last Friday by youths of the town.

This is just as the police have restored normalcy there and also enforced the a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the community by the state governor, who visited the area with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe, in the wake of the crisis last Friday night.

Fayose said the curfew was meant to restore normalcy, saying it will take effect between 6p.m. and 7a.m.

Confirming the loss of a policeman in the crisis, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, said his body had been deposited in the morgue.

Adeyemi also announced that three arrests had been made in connection with the crisis and added that "mobile and conventional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain peace and ensure strict compliance with the curfew."

He said normalcy had returned to town "but the monarch cannot return to the palace now because the place was gravely vandalised by the rampaging youths."

