Kenya: Nairobi Politicians Deny Funding Criminal Gang, Blame Rivals

Two Nairobi politicians said to be financing a criminal gang's activities in a city estate have dismissed the claims, alleging a political witch-hunt.

In an investigative story aired onNTV on Sunday, titled Diary of a Gangster, Embakasi Central MP John Ndirangu Kariuki and Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Abdi Guyo, who is also the Matopeni MCA, were alleged to be funding Gaza group's activities.

A confessional book, said to have been authored by a transformed gang member, indicated that the two leaders were involved in criminal activities.

"Our funding comes from our leaders namely MCA Guyo, MP Ndirash and the money we take from business people for security," read the book seen by an NTV investigative journalist.

But speaking to the Nation on Monday in Kayole, Mr Ndirangu said that he was shocked but not surprised by the 'timing' of the reports which he said came barely four days to his party's, Jubilee Party, nomination exercise.

Mr Ndirangu, while defending himself from the allegations, pointed an accusing finger at his political rivals whom he did not mention, saying they had turned to dirty politics just to tarnish his name so as to deny him chance to win the party's ticket.

"This report came during a time when my opponents have tried to sway voters to their sides but have been defeated, now they are dragging my name to criminals I have never supported nor met in my life... these are just politics," said Mr Ndirangu.

According to him, he has been on the frontline in fighting crime in his constituency.

His efforts, he said, led to the transfer of the then area OCPD who he accused of being laidback in dealing with crime.

The MP added that in the last three weeks, the new police boss has intensified crackdown on criminals.

"I have even talked with the OCPD, he said that the operations are ongoing and the criminals are even moving out of the constituency because they have nowhere to hide," said Ndirangu.

He denied being part of a meeting by the Gaza group last year in Njru, after they were given amnesty by the government.

The legislator said he does not understand how a gang being financed by politicians still engages in violent robbery and extortion and in the process risking their own lives.

Gaza, he said, should be stopped from continuing with its criminal activities while urging its members to surrender before they are felled with a police bullet.

On his part, Mr Guyo denied any involvement with the gang, also blaming his political competitors for the allegations.

Despite the allegations, he said he will not be shaken and that he will support security agents in arresting gang members terrorising Nairobi residents.

Gaza is known for violently robbing Mpesa outlets, bank agents, stealing mobile phones and breaking into houses, carjacking, kidnapping and torture besides peddling drugs.