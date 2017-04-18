17 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Baby Killed in Shack Fire in Strand

An infant has been killed in a fire in an informal settlement in Strand, a city fire and rescue spokesperson said.

City fire and rescue services responded to the emergency in Pholile Street, Lwandle Strand at approximately 18:00 on Monday, spokesperson Tracey Whittaker said.

Three large wood and iron structures had also been damaged by the fire.

Five firefighting vehicles were on scene, Whittaker said.

"The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time," she said.

Over the weekend, one person was killed, 100 homes destroyed and 300 people displaced by a fire in Mandela Park, Hout Bay, on Sunday, the City of Cape Town said.

In other fires in Cape Town on Saturday, one person died, 100 homes were destroyed and 200 people were left homeless.

These fires were in Mfuleni, Crossroads, Wallacedene, Lavender Hill, Gugulethu and New Rest Informal Settlement.

