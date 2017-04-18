17 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Breaking - Five Die in Another Lagos Accident

Photo: Premium Times
A commercial Volkswagen bus caught fire as it descended the bridge near Lagos.
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

At least five people died in an auto accident in Lagos on Monday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred at about 6.44 p.m. when a vehicle caught fire at stadium bridge, around Barracks area of the state.

A commercial Volkswagen bus (danfo) with registration number AND 996 XC caught fire as it descended the bridge.

The Lagos emergency agency said five persons, including a child, three women and a man, were burnt beyond recognition and were recovered from the bus.

LASEMA, however, said five other people were also rescued and rushed to the hospital with severe burns

Two people had earlier on Monday died in another Lagos accident.

