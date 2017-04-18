Kenya: Stars Ready for Flames Challenge

Harambee Stars preparations for their maiden appearance at the African Nations Championship continues on Tuesday with an enticing international friendly match against Malawi's Flames.

The contest will be played out at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos from 3pm.

Entry tickets have been priced at Sh500 and Sh200.

This clash offers Stars coach Stanley Okumbi an opportunity to extend his impressive 10-match unbeaten streak which stretches back a year.

The youthful trainer told Nation Sport he was keen to try out a couple of new players and combinations in readiness for the continental tournament which is a strict preserve of home-based players.

Kenya will be hosting the next edition of the competition in Nairobi, Eldoret, Meru and Machakos between January 11 and February 6 next year.

"We have handed opportunities to these young players and our feeling is that this can aid in their development and also build their confidence," said Okumbi. AFC Leopards central midfielder Duncan Otieno is among the youngsters Okumbi is referring to.

The 22-year-old who has impressed in the SportPesa Premier League is now eyeing his national team debut, having been selected by coach Stanley Okumbi in a 23-man squad to face the Flames, familiar foes to Kenya.

The last two encounters between the two nations - 2014 World Cup qualifiers - ended in 0-0 and 2-2 stalemates and Tuesday's encounter could be another close call.