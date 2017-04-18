Kenya: Sub Masoud Hands Sharks Tight Win Over Nakumatt

Substitute Masoud Juma scored a second half winner as Kariobangi Sharks edged out fellow newcomers Nakumatt 1-0 on Monday in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

And at Thika County Stadium, Posta Rangers beat Mathare United 1-0 via a beautiful Dennis Mukaisi first half goal.

It was Sharks' second win of the season moving them up to 10th place in the log with six points. The newcomers were second from bottom prior to the win.

After missing a host of chances in the first half, Sharks coach William Muluya made a double switch early in the second half with Francis Manoah and Masoud Juma coming in for the ineffective Mathew Odongo and Michael Isabwa.

Juma scrambled home the winner in the 69th minute after Elly Asieche's initial shot ricocheted over Nakumatt's Eugene Wanjala and Juma was at hand to poke the ball into the empty net.

Sharks coach William Muluya praised his charges for their work ethic and never-say die attitude.

"I think based on the number of chances we created in the match, we deserved to win, and credit to the team because they wanted it more and eventually we got the one goal. We, however, need to be clinical in our finishing in future matches," the tactician said in his post-match comments.

His Nakumatt counterpart Anthony Mwangi was at pains to explain his team's dismal display.

"It is difficult to talk about the match but plainly we have got to do better than this if we want to stay in the top-flight," he said.

Sharks were the better of the sides in the first half keeping possession brilliantly.

Sharks' Duke Abuya went close in the 24th minute but his rasping shot hit the woodwork after a lovely lay-off by Matthew Odongo.

The introduction of former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards player Timonah Wanyonyi for Joshua Oyoo saw Nakumatt enjoy their best spell of the match as they searched for the equalizer.

Wanyonyi almost set up the leveller in the 72nd minute after exchanging some neat passes with teammate Kepha Aswani.