17 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Union to Rule On Kisii's Kenya Cup Fate

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Rugby Union will decide on Tuesday whether Kisii Rugby Football Club will be promoted to 2017/2018 Kenya Cup or not.

Director in-charge of fixtures Moses Ndale disclosed that they will make the ruling after United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) lodged a complain against Kisii claiming they fielded an ineligible player.

"We summoned both parties for a hearing and they should be ready for the verdict tomorrow (Tuesday)," said Ndale.

USIU-A claimed that Kisii had fielded fly-half Isaac Wafula, who had also featured for Western Bulls during this season's Kenya Cup.

Kisii qualified for the top flight rugby when they beat USIU 6-3 to reach the Championship final.

Kisii are due to play Mombasa on Saturday in the Championship final after the coastal side also qualified for Kenya Cup, beating Catholic Monks 11-10.

Western Bulls coach Howard Okwemba confirmed that Wafula was their duly registered player.

But Kisii chairman Walter Orangi was adamant that Wafula was their player and had a valid contract with them.

"It's only towards the end of Kenya Cup league that we saw Wafula disappear at the weekend after training with us during the week," said Okwemba.

He has been living with the rest of the players at the team house and we are shocked that he has played for another team."

Okwemba said most of the players did not understand the rules and were easily corrupted by crooked officials from other clubs.

"Players are free to join other clubs but there are rules governing that. Wafula has never sought clearance from us," said Okwemba. He said they had written to the player demanding for answers.

Wafula played for Western Bulls against Nondies, Impala and Nakuru among others and was ranked seventh in Kenya Cup top penalty scorers with eight penalties.

