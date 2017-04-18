Tanzania: Zanzibar Keen On Boosting Clove Farming

At least one million clove plant-lets are set to be distributed and planted during the seasonal rains in Zanzibar in a bid to reclaim the Isles lost glory in the global market as the leading producer of the produce.

Agriculture, Natural Resources, Tourism, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Hamad Rashid Mohamed noted this when launching the exercise to supply the clove sprouts produced at government- owned tree nurseries in Chakechake, Pemba.

Mr Hamad said that Zanzibar was firm in ensuring that it improves clove production, and the only way was to distribute the plant-lets to farmers in order to plant more clove trees.

He pointed out that clove production in Zanzibar has recorded a significant decline because many clove trees got old, a situation that led to top poor production.

The production of the crop in Unguja and Pemba has declined considerably. Currently only between 4,500 and 5,600 tonnes are harvested despite having good prices.

On other hand, the cutting down of such trees as an energy source has also been hampering the development of the clove agriculture.

An official with the department of agriculture and forestry, Mr Sihaba Vuai Haji, said they expect to give out 256,245 plant-lets to farmers in Pemba during the first phase of the distribution exercise. He further noted that another 28,000 plantlets will be supplied to the government's farms located in Pemba.