A member of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Central Committee (CC), Ambassador Seif Ali Idd, has assured the party's Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Dr Abdalla Juma Abdalla, of close collaboration in the discharge of his duties so that the ruling party garners a landslide victory in the next election scheduled for 2020.

Ambassador Idd, who is representative of the Mahonda constituency, gave this assurance when inviting Dr Abdalla to the Unguja North Region since he was appointed to lead the party in the Isles.

He said that CCM has faced a big task in leading the nation and its people after it was elected to form the government following a landslide victory in the repeated election of 2016. "We have a duty to implement our party's manifesto so as to pave the way for another victory in the next General Election.

According to Ambassador Idd, Unguja North Region was facing a number of challenges including the strategies that would help the ruling party to outshine the opposition. "We invite you to this region and we are jointly promising to offer you close collaboration that will help our party to be stronger.

We also look forward to recruiting more new members in our party.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Abdalla alias Mabodi said it was high time for hard work including fast-tracking the implementation of the election manifesto and fulfilling the pledges that were given during the election campaign.

"The party's manifesto is our agreement between our electorates and our party, so as party members we need to work on it so as to continue leading the nation in future," he said adding: "This is the right time to have our leadership line-up for the next General Election scheduled for 2020, and we have a task ahead which is implementation of the 2015-2020 election manifesto.

" Unguja North Regional party chairman, Mr Haji Juma Haji promised to accord the new party leader any necessary assistance expressing confidence that the ruling party would grab all constituencies in the region in the coming election.

In the region, two constituencies were grabbed by the ruling party's closest challenger, CUF.

They are Nungwi and Bumbwini constituencies respectively.