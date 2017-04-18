Tanzania: Simiyu Regional Commissioner Proposes Military Deployment

Busega — Simiyu Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka has called for deployment of army unit in Busega District to curb criminal activities including illegal fishing in Lake Victoria.

The RC made the call during a ceremony hosted to congratulate Chief of Defence Forces, General Venance Mabeyo, at his village in Yitimwila 'A', Kiloleri Ward in Busega District.

"We are facing a number of challenges in the lake, particularly illegal fishing, the suitable way to combat the crimes is to deploy the army unit to deal with criminals in Lake Victoria," he appealed.

Mr Mtaka touted for fish farming in the lake, noting on the other hand that regional authorities in Simiyu has struck an agreement with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to support irrigation farming in Busega through use of water from the largest fresh water body in Africa.

"We have agreed with NSSF to undertake the project which will not exceed one billion, we will introduce new varieties of tomato and pepper seeds to farmers in the district. We as well aim at adding value to the produce by making tomato and chill sauces," he explained.

The RC noted further that a team of experts from the region and Ministry of Water and Irrigation in addition to Ukiriguru Agriculture Research Institute is conducting a study on the establishment of infrastructure for irrigation farming.

He appealed to the National Service to set up centres for farm implements and inputs in the area to support the growth of agriculture.

"Our aim is to ensure that in three years' time the region is producing enough food for its people and shun buying foodstuffs from other areas," he stated.

Speaking at the occasion, General Mabeyo urged residents in the area to change their attitude and start using water from the lake for irrigation farming.